Florida deputies searching for missing man with dementia, pacemaker

Marion County deputies are searching for a missing and endangered man.

They said David Voldal was last seen driving to Freedom Library in Ocala on Saturday around 3:20 p.m. He was in a red 2010 Toyota Corolla, license plate EVCM58.

Voldal reportedly is diagnosed with dementia and has a pacemaker.

If you have seen him or know where he may be, please call 911.

