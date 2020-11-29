Expand / Collapse search

Florida deputies searching for missing man with dementia, pacemaker

By FOX 35 News Staff
Marion County
Missing and endangered man in Marion County

David Voldal was last seen driving to Freedom Library in Ocala on Saturday.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Marion County deputies are searching for a missing and endangered man.

They said David Voldal was last seen driving to Freedom Library in Ocala on Saturday around 3:20 p.m. He was in a red 2010 Toyota Corolla, license plate EVCM58.

Voldal reportedly is diagnosed with dementia and has a pacemaker.

If you have seen him or know where he may be, please call 911. 

