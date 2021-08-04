Central Florida deputies search for missing 76-year-old man

article

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office says that they are searching 76-year-old Thomas Stepanovsky.

They said that Stepanovsky was last seen at 8 a.m. at the Omni Orlando Champions Gate Hotel located at 1500 Masters Blvd In Davenport, Florida. His wife said that she went to check on him at 9:15 a.m. in their hotel room and he was gone. She checked the parking lot where their vehicle was parked but it was also gone.

Stepanovsky is described as a white male, 76-years-old, about six feet tall, and weighing approximately 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue jeans. He uses a walker to get around. The vehicle he could be in is a white 2019 Honda CR-V bearing Florida Veteran tag XA3TJ.

The Sheriff's Office said that Stepanovsky could be on his way to his residence at 3804 Little Country Rd Parrish, FL 34219.

Anyone with information on Stepanovsky is asked to contact deputies at 407-348-2222 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

