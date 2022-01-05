Florida deputies save girl trying to jump off highway overpass for 3rd time

article

A new video shows Flagler County deputies talking a young girl out of jumping off an overpass bridge.

This is reportedly her third attempt in 6 months.

On Jan. 4, deputies say they responded to a call about a juvenile who was standing on the outside of the overpass bridge of Palm Coast Parkway and I-95 and threatening to jump.

"When deputies arrived to the scene, they observed the juvenile standing on the outer ledge of the bridge, outside of the metal barrier," the sheriff's office said. "Deputies shut down Palm Coast Parkway and I-95 in both directions as multiple agencies responded, including the FCSO Crisis Negotiations Team (CNT) and Palm Coast Fire Department."

The sheriff's office said that due to previous engagements with law enforcement, deputies were aware that the juvenile doesn’t like males and formed a female negotiation team to assist in the juvenile’s rescue.

In the video, the young girl is heard telling the deputies to leave her alone. A female deputy stepped in to talk to the girl who held her hands as she made her way safely back to the ground.

"This is another outstanding rescue by all involved," Sheriff Rick Staly said. "The quick response and combined efforts of FCSO deputies, Crisis Negotiations, Communications Center, Fire Rescue, and the deputies holding the juvenile’s hand saved her life again. Their training in de-escalation techniques and being able to talk to someone who’s threatening to take their life is remarkable.

I commend everyone who stepped up for this child’s life for the third time in six months. This child continues to need significant help and I am once again asking the Department of Children and Families (DCF) and her parents to get this juvenile the help she needs before it is too late."

The juvenile was placed under a Baker Act and transported to Halifax for evaluation.

