New Smyrna Beach firefighters demand higher pay, warn of staffing losses

The Brief Firefighters in New Smyrna Beach say low pay threatens to drive many out of the department. Starting wages sit at $15.33 an hour, far below what union leaders say is sustainable. City officials have ordered a pay study as contract negotiations near.



Firefighters in New Smyrna Beach are pressing city leaders for higher wages and better benefits, warning that without changes, many could leave the department.

What we know:

Firefighters in New Smyrna Beach are urging city leaders to raise wages and improve benefits, saying current pay is too low to retain staff. Entry-level firefighters earn $15.33 an hour, a rate union leaders argue is unfit for the training and risks the job requires. About one-third of the department has threatened to leave if no agreement is reached.

What we don't know:

It is unclear how quickly the city council can move forward with adjustments, or whether upcoming contract negotiations will prevent resignations. Officials have yet to say how much they are willing to raise pay or what other benefits might change.

The backstory:

The firefighters’ current three-year contract is approaching its expiration. The starting wages have been a simmering issue for years, but the threat of losing a significant portion of the workforce has now brought it into sharper focus.

Residents and firefighters alike argue that low pay threatens not just the workforce but the community’s safety. If experienced staff leave, the department could face shortages that delay emergency response times in a city dependent on tourism and rapid growth.

Timeline:

The city council voted Monday to launch a pay study that will establish benchmarks for new salaries. The findings are expected to guide negotiations as the firefighters’ contract nears its expiration.

