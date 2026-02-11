DHL permanently closing Kissimmee plant; 200 jobs lost

The Brief DHL Supply Chain is permanently closing its Kissimmee plant, according to the Florida Warn Notice. The first wave of layoffs is expected to happen in April, followed by subsequent separations in June/July. The plant is expected to be completely closed by the end of 2026. A total of 203 employees will be impacted.



Shipping supplier DHL plans to close its Kissimmee plant by the end of 2026, impacting more than 200 employees, according to a Florida WARN notice.

DHL said it will begin to shutter its facility on Allen K. Breed Highway in April, followed by additional reductions in June and July, with a permanent closure planned for the end of 2026.

According to the WARN notice, a total of 203 positions will be lost, most of them laborer positions: 166 laborer positions, 23 leadership positions, and 14 administrative positions.

FOX 35 reached out to DHL late Wednesday for comment on the closure.

Warn stands for "Worker Adjustment and Restraining Notification," which helps ensure advance notice of mass layoffs or plant closings, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.