Florida daycare worker accused of slapping, flipping off child for 'being bad'

A daycare worker in Brevard County was arrested last week after she allegedly kicked, slapped and flipped off a child who was "being bad," according to deputies.

Laura Carmichael, 20, was charged with child abuse without great bodily harm – a felony – after the incident that unfolded on Friday at Tick Tock Kids Academy in Merritt Island, according to an arrest affidavit from the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.

Carmichael is no longer employed with Tick Tock Kids Academy, the daycare said in a statement to FOX 35.

"We have provided everything to the local authorities, and we are cooperating and assisting with their investigation," they said in a statement to FOX 35.

The child was placed in time-out after she continued to misbehave and was disruptive, the affidavit said. Carmichael allegedly kicked and placed her foot on the child's to "guide her to time-out." The affidavit does not disclose how old the child was, but Tick Tock Kids Academy offers preschool, childcare and daycare services, according to its website.

After the girl was taken out of time-out, she reportedly continued to misbehave and kicked a wall, and that's when Carmichael allegedly slapped her in the back of her head. Carmichael then flipped her off and went back to the classroom, the affidavit said.

Carmichael admitted to deputies that she slapped the girl, the affidavit said.

The child declined medical attention. Carmichael was placed under arrest and transported to the Brevard County Jail Complex. She has since been released after posting $5,000 bond.

She's slated to appear in court on March 19, arrest records show.