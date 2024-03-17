Florida Crime Files: Woman hit, killed by Orlando police car, mom of 3 killed in explosion

A Florida family has filed a lawsuit after a mother died in an apartment explosion, a woman died after being hit by an Orlando police patrol car, a Florida teen with a ‘WILL RUN’ tag was nabbed while allegedly fleeing from deputies at 145 mph: Here's FOX 35's Florida Crime Files.

Florida family files lawsuit after mother of 3 killed in apartment explosion: court docs

An Orlando family is suing the owners of an apartment complex after a wife and mother of three was killed after being severely burned in an apartment explosion, according to court documents filed last week.

According to the lawsuit, Mikeanesha Moore, her husband Raven Fondia, and their three young children are suing SPT Wah Woodhill LLC, owners of Woodhill Apartments in Orlando, for neglecting safety inspections and ignoring tenant complaints about gas smells and leaks over months and years.

On the morning of March 1, Moore entered the apartment and was "catastrophically burned" by a gas fire explosion that started in the apartment's laundry room. As a result, Moore reportedly suffered third and fourth-degree burns on over 40% of her body. She was placed in critical care at a hospital, was immobilized, and unable to speak. During an investigation, fire officials discovered that the explosion resulted from gas leaking from an unplugged and uncapped gas line.

Fondia was told his wife Mikeanesha would spend the next six months in the hospital to recover from her severe burns following the possible gas explosion, but things took a turn for the worse this past weekend, and she died early Sunday morning.

She left behind her husband and their three young boys, ages 4, 9, and 13. The two had been together since she was in the eighth grade.

"I'm still in shock. I just can't believe we came this far — me and her, you know? For it to be broken this way," said Fondia. "It’s heavy on my heart."

Investigators have not confirmed that a gas leak is to blame for the explosion at the Woodhill Apartments. Still, the lawsuit claims the previous tenants removed the washer and dryer themselves. It alleges that a gas cap was not put over the gas line. The apartment itself wasn't inspected properly before they moved in.

"Everybody that has gas appliances should immediately, upon hearing the story, look and see if they're if there's an uncapped gas line if someone removed an appliance and didn't put a cap on there," said the family's attorney Richard Troutman of the Troutman Law Firm in Winter Park. "We feel that they violated every duty they had to these tenants to give them a safe property.:

Fondia would like to see someone held responsible.



"What are we going to do? Put new carpet in there and move the next people in? Is that going to happen? Or are the authorities going to step in and really help hold someone accountable? That's the right thing to happen. Somebody should be held accountable."FOX 35 Orlando reached out to Woodhill Apartments on Monday, but they declined to comment.

Woman hit, killed by Orlando police patrol vehicle, officials say

A woman is dead after being hit by an Orlando police patrol vehicle Monday night, officials said.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. at John Young Parkway and Vision Boulevard.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a police officer traveling northbound on John Young Parkway in a patrol SUV, struck a woman who officials say was not using a crosswalk. She died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Florida teen with 'WILL RUN' tag nabbed for allegedly fleeing deputies at 145 mph

A Florida teen with a fitting tag was arrested for allegedly fleeing deputies on his motorcycle at 145 mph.

The Volusia Sheriff's Office said Ashtin Jarvis, 19, was arrested after he recklessly fled from deputies while weaving through traffic across Volusia and Seminole Counties. He was charged with possessing a counterfeited license plate and multiple counts of fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer at a high speed.

Deputies spotted three motorcycles headed west on Dunlawton Avenue near Home Depot in Port Orange at around 6:40 p.m. on Tuesday. The license plate of one of those riders, eventually identified as Jarvis, said "WILL RUN," which deputies recognized from Daytona Bike Week because Jarvis allegedly fled from deputies, but he said he "didn't remember" that incident.

Jarvis and the other riders led deputies on a chase through Daytona Beach. Jarvis apparently noticed that an unmarked patrol car was following them and alerted the other riders, the affidavit said. They eventually got stuck in traffic, where deputies were able to pull over one of the riders, who was issued a citation for operating a motorcycle without both wheels on the ground.

Jarvis and the other rider fled, the affidavit said.

During the deputies' traffic stop with the rider they were able to catch at the time, he said Jarvis and the other rider were headed to Buc-ee's. Deputies met them there, but the two allegedly fled again. After a chase with the Volusia Sheriff's Office helicopter on I-4, Jarvis was ultimately stopped by Sanford police after entering Seminole County.

Jarvis was taken into custody after riding in circles around the police patrol car, the affidavit said. He told officials he fled because he was "scared." As far as the "WILL RUN" tag goes, Jarvis said he "saw a similar tag in a video, thought it was funny, and purchased the fake tag on Amazon."

He added that his actual license plate was at home.