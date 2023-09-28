Florida contaminated gas: Citgo pays nearly $450K in repairs, refunds to affected customers
TAMPA, Fla. - Citgo has paid nearly $450,000 in repairs and reimbursements to customers who were affected by the gas contamination incident at the Port of Tampa last month.
The gas station said about 1,550 people reached out and they've closed almost all the claims for the incident that started Aug. 26. The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services confirmed a widespread fuel contamination caused by human error started that day, affecting dozens of gas stations in the Tampa and Central Florida regions that were supplied by Citgo from the Port of Tampa.
The gas stations impacted by the contamination have been cleared to reopen.
"Citgo has made the commitment to continue working with their wholesale customers who incurred costs for pumping out tanks at these locations so they can reimburse them for those costs," according to a press release. "Three wholesale customers have submitted claims to Citgo covering four total locations, and Citgo has paid their reimbursements. The department will continue to monitor this situation and coordinate with Citgo on any further updates."
Anyone who purchased gas from one of the following impacted locations on or after Aug. 26 can click here to file a claim through Citgo Good Gas Guarantee Program. Consumers can also reach out to the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services at 1-800-HELP-FLA or online at www.fdacs.gov.
Here's a list of affected gas stations in Florida:
- Big Dan's Car Wash: 39522 US Highway 19 N., Tarpon Springs
- 7-Eleven: 3437 US Highway 19, Holiday
- 7-Eleven: 13411 Fish Hawk Boulevard, Lithia
- 7-Eleven: 4325 Lee Boulevard, Lehigh Acres
- 7-Eleven: 12750 South Cleveland Avenue, Fort Myers
- 7-Eleven: 290 Lakeland Park Road, Lakeland
- 7-Eleven: 720 Chiquita Boulevard, North Cape Coral
- 7-Eleven: 2604 Skyline Boulevard, Cape Coral
- 7-Eleven: 940 S Broad St., Brooksville
- 7-Eleven: 1626 Meadow Road, Lehigh Acres
- 7-Eleven: 2401 James Redman Parkway, Plant City
- 7-Eleven: 601 Pine Island Rd. S.W., Cape Coral
- 7-Eleven: 6050 Dean Dairy Road, Zephyrhills
- 7-Eleven: 714 Burnt Store Road, Cape Coral
- BJ's Wholesale: 1929 Pine Island Road N.E., Cape Coral
- BJ's Wholesale: 9372 Ben C Pratt Six Mile Cypress Pkwy., Fort Myers
- BJ's Wholesale: 13585 NE 86th Path, Lady Lakes
- Handy Foods Store #86: 21321 Palm Beach Blvd., Alva
- Handy Foods Store #87: 3205 Lee Blvd., Lehigh Acres
- Superday CITGO: 1595 South McCall Road, Port Charlotte
- Bolton One LLC: 15434 US Highway 19, Hudson
- JHW #310 - DBA Avenue CITGO: 11867 N. Williams St., Dunellon
- AL Prime - Daytona Beach: 1898 S. Clyde Morris Blvd., Daytona Beach
- Quick & Easy Stop: 4529 Bee Ridge Rd., Sarasota
- Palmers Easy Stop: 903 Cattleman Rd., Sarasota
- Faulkenburg CITGO: 5320 Faulkenburg Road, Tampa
- Choice Food & Gas: 310 N Central Ave., Umatilla
- 2K Express 5: 6202 N 40th St., Tampa
- Perfection Station 5: 9931 N Florida Ave., Tampa