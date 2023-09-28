Florida contaminated gas: Citgo pays nearly $450K in repairs, refunds to affected customers

Stream FOX 35 News:

Citgo has paid nearly $450,000 in repairs and reimbursements to customers who were affected by the gas contamination incident at the Port of Tampa last month.

The gas station said about 1,550 people reached out and they've closed almost all the claims for the incident that started Aug. 26. The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services confirmed a widespread fuel contamination caused by human error started that day, affecting dozens of gas stations in the Tampa and Central Florida regions that were supplied by Citgo from the Port of Tampa.

The gas stations impacted by the contamination have been cleared to reopen.

"Citgo has made the commitment to continue working with their wholesale customers who incurred costs for pumping out tanks at these locations so they can reimburse them for those costs," according to a press release. "Three wholesale customers have submitted claims to Citgo covering four total locations, and Citgo has paid their reimbursements. The department will continue to monitor this situation and coordinate with Citgo on any further updates."

Anyone who purchased gas from one of the following impacted locations on or after Aug. 26 can click here to file a claim through Citgo Good Gas Guarantee Program. Consumers can also reach out to the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services at 1-800-HELP-FLA or online at www.fdacs.gov.

