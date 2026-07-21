Man accused of stabbing rideshare driver remains jailed after unusual first court appearance

The Brief A man accused of stabbing an Orlando rideshare driver was ordered held without bond. Police say he calmly ate breakfast at an IHOP before officers arrested him. In court, he declined a lawyer and asked to represent himself despite having no legal training.



The man accused of stabbing a rideshare driver in Orlando will remain in jail after a judge denied bond during a first appearance marked by repeated questions from the defendant and concerns from the court.

Jovaughn Matthie appeared in court Tuesday looking disheveled and confused.

The backstory:

According to an Orlando police arrest report, Matthie got into an Uber on Monday morning and argued with the driver over the route. Investigators said that disagreement led Matthie to allegedly stab the driver in the chest.

Police said surveillance video showed Matthie walking into a nearby IHOP after the attack and sitting down for breakfast. Body camera footage released by Orlando police shows officers ordering him to surrender.

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Police said Matthie initially ignored the commands and continued sipping his coffee while officers pointed Tasers at him. Matthie was later charged with misdemeanor resisting arrest after police said he delayed complying.

A Seminole County arrest report identifies Matthie as not being a U.S. citizen but does not indicate his immigration status.

What they're saying:

During Tuesday's hearing, Matthie repeatedly declined legal representation despite warnings from the judge.

Ninth Circuit Court Judge Jeanette Bigney asked, "Are you sure you don't want a lawyer from the public defender's office to help you with your case?"

Matthie replied, "I’d like to represent myself."

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When the judge asked, "Do you have any legal training?" Matthie answered, "No."

When told he would be held without bond, Matthie asked, "If it’s set at zero bond, am I okay to leave?" Judge Bigney responded, "No!" She later added, "Even a million dollars could not bond you out."

Authorities have not released an update on the rideshare driver's condition or said whether the driver remains hospitalized.

Uber responds

Uber said in a statement, "While this incident did not occur on an Uber trip, our thoughts are with the driver as he recovers."

What's next:

Matthie is scheduled to return to court Friday for a bond hearing and again next Tuesday for a hearing on whether he will have a public defender appointed.