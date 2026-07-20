Charges recommended for Georgia mom after son, 2, killed with unsecured gun, deputies say

The Brief The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office has recommended a felony charge of culpable negligence against a Georgia mother after her 2-year-old son was shot and killed in Central Florida. Investigators say 2-year-old Brayden Tennyson was killed on July 12 when his 4-year-old cousin found an unsecured, loaded handgun left in the family's vehicle and pulled the trigger. The recommended charge has been forwarded to the State Attorney’s Office, which will determine whether to formally prosecute the mother.



The Osceola County Sheriff's Office has recommended felony charges against a Georgia mom after her son was killed by her unsecured gun.

This decision comes after two-year-old Brayden Tennyson was shot and killed by his cousin, 4, with an unsecured gun found in the family's vehicle, the sheriff's office said.

What we know:

Through an investigation, deputies determined that Brayden's mom owned the gun.

The family – who had traveled to the Orlando area from Louisville, Georgia – had just arrived on vacation when Braydon's 4-year-old cousin got ahold of an unsecured gun and shot him. Brayden was transported to the hospital for his injuries, but later died, the sheriff's office confirmed.

According to the preliminary investigation, the 2-year-old boy was left alone inside the vehicle. At some point, the boy's 4-year-old cousin got into the vehicle and found an "unsecured, unholstered" gun and pulled the trigger, which hit Brayden.

Now, one week after the July 12 incident, the sheriff's office reported that a felony charge of culpable negligence has been recommended against Brayden's mom, 37. The law enforcement recommendation of charge has been sent to the state attorney's office, who will decide whether to formally charge the mom.

After returning to Georgia last week, she has been notified of the charges, OCSO said.

Watch: Sheriff updates public on child shooting

What's next:

The state attorney's office will determine whether to formally charge the mother with felony charges.