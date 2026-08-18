Seth Harp to challenge Kat Cammack for Florida's 3rd Congressional District

The Brief Democratic nominee Seth Harp will face incumbent Republican Congresswoman Kat Cammack in the general election to represent Florida’s 3rd Congressional District. Harp, a sixth-grade civics teacher, is running on a platform focused on civic engagement, expanding Social Security, guaranteeing affordable healthcare, and passing the C.U.B.S. Act to increase childcare access. Cammack, who ran unopposed in the Republican primary, enters the race highlighting her legislative experience supporting small business owners, military families, and agricultural interests in the district.



Seth Harp (D) will face off against Congresswoman Kat Cammack (R) in the 2026 Florida general election in November for the District 3 seat.

Florida's third congressional district covers Alachua, Baker, Bradford, Columbia, Dixie, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Lafayette, Levy, Marion, Suwannee, and Union Counties.

Florida primary election results

By the numbers:

Meet the candidates

Seth Harp (D)

As sixth-grade civics teacher, Seth Harp believes in educating the future generation about civic responsibility and the power of democracy. He’s rooted in the same values he holds true as an educator: public service, civic engagement, accountability and the belief that government should "work for working people," according to his campaign.

Coming from a family of veterans, nurses and educators, Harp said he wants a future built on freedom, opportunity and action.

Harp supports protecting and strengthening social security, guaranteeing affordable healthcare for every American and expanding affordable childcare by passing the C.U.B.S. Act (Childhood, Unity, Break, Stipend)

Kat Cammack (R)

Kat Cammack (R) ran uncontested in Tuesday's primary.

Cammack currently serves in Florida's third congressional district. During her tenure, she has advocated for small business owners, veterans and and military families hard working families, according to her website. Cammack also chairs the Emerging Tech Task Force and serves on the House Agriculture and Energy & Commerce Committees.

View a list of Cammack's committees and caucuses she serves on.

Mike Klein ran unopposed for the No Party Affiliated ticket.

When is the general election?

What's next:

The general election will be held on Tuesday, November 3, 2026.

Key dates to know:

Oct. 5: Deadline to register to vote in the November general election

Oct. 22: Deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot

Oct. 24-31: Early voting period

Nov. 3: Election Day