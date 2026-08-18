Seth Harp to challenge Kat Cammack for Florida's 3rd Congressional District
Seth Harp (D) will face off against Congresswoman Kat Cammack (R) in the 2026 Florida general election in November for the District 3 seat.
Florida's third congressional district covers Alachua, Baker, Bradford, Columbia, Dixie, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Lafayette, Levy, Marion, Suwannee, and Union Counties.
Florida primary election results
By the numbers:
Meet the candidates
Seth Harp (D)
As sixth-grade civics teacher, Seth Harp believes in educating the future generation about civic responsibility and the power of democracy. He’s rooted in the same values he holds true as an educator: public service, civic engagement, accountability and the belief that government should "work for working people," according to his campaign.
Coming from a family of veterans, nurses and educators, Harp said he wants a future built on freedom, opportunity and action.
Harp supports protecting and strengthening social security, guaranteeing affordable healthcare for every American and expanding affordable childcare by passing the C.U.B.S. Act (Childhood, Unity, Break, Stipend)
Kat Cammack (R)
Kat Cammack (R) ran uncontested in Tuesday's primary.
Cammack currently serves in Florida's third congressional district. During her tenure, she has advocated for small business owners, veterans and and military families hard working families, according to her website. Cammack also chairs the Emerging Tech Task Force and serves on the House Agriculture and Energy & Commerce Committees.
View a list of Cammack's committees and caucuses she serves on.
Mike Klein ran unopposed for the No Party Affiliated ticket.
When is the general election?
What's next:
The general election will be held on Tuesday, November 3, 2026.
Key dates to know:
- Oct. 5: Deadline to register to vote in the November general election
- Oct. 22: Deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot
- Oct. 24-31: Early voting period
- Nov. 3: Election Day
The Source: Information in this story was gathered from primary election poll results and information gathered from the congressional candidate's websites.