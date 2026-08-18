Florida primary election live results: Congressional District 7
Florida voters head to the polls on Tuesday to vote in the state’s primary election to determine who will face-off against each other in November to represent Florida's 7th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Florida Rep. Cory Mills is seeking re-election, though he has several Republican and Democratic challengers.
When are election results released?
Timeline:
Polls in Florida are open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. local time (parts of the Florida Panhandle fall under Central Time). Shortly after polls close, initial election results will be released.
Live election results: U.S. House, Congressional District 7
Florida's 7th Congressional District for the U.S. House of Representatives covers Seminole and Volusia counties.
Florida Rep. Cory Mills is running for re-election, and has three challengers: Ryan Elijah, Michael Don Johnson, and Sarah Ulrich.
Democratic challengers include Bale Dalton, Alan Grayson, and Marialana Kinter.
The Source: Live election results are from the Associated Press and the Florida Division of Elections.