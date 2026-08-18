Florida primary election live results: Congressional District 7

The Brief The Florida primary election is today, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026. Polls are open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. local time. Shortly after polls close, initial election results will be released. Scroll down for live election results in the U.S. 7th Congressional District race.



Florida voters head to the polls on Tuesday to vote in the state’s primary election to determine who will face-off against each other in November to represent Florida's 7th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Florida Rep. Cory Mills is seeking re-election, though he has several Republican and Democratic challengers.

When are election results released?

Timeline:

Polls in Florida are open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. local time (parts of the Florida Panhandle fall under Central Time). Shortly after polls close, initial election results will be released.

Live election results: U.S. House, Congressional District 7

Florida's 7th Congressional District for the U.S. House of Representatives covers Seminole and Volusia counties.

Florida Rep. Cory Mills is running for re-election, and has three challengers: Ryan Elijah, Michael Don Johnson, and Sarah Ulrich.

Democratic challengers include Bale Dalton, Alan Grayson, and Marialana Kinter.