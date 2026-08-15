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1 hospitalized after boat strikes jet ski in Orange County, officials say

By
FOX 35 Orlando
Orange County News
Published August 15, 2026 9:15 PM EDT
Published August 15, 2026 9:15 PM EDT
1 hospitalized after Orange County boat, jet ski crash, fire officials say
1 hospitalized after Orange County boat, jet ski crash, fire officials say

1 hospitalized after Orange County boat, jet ski crash, fire officials say

One person was taken to the hospital after a boat and jet ski collided Saturday night, according to Orange County Fire Rescue. The crash happened right after 8 p.m. in the area of the 5600 block of Randolph Avenue, which is near Little Lake Conway.

The Brief

    • The crash happened just after 8 p.m. in the area of the 5600 block of Randolph Avenue.
    • One person was transported as a trauma alert after the crash, according to officials.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla - One person was taken to the hospital after a boat and jet ski collided Saturday night, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

What we know:

The crash happened right after 8 p.m. in the area of the 5600 block of Randolph Avenue, which is near Little Lake Conway.

One person was transported to an area hospital as a trauma alert following the crash, according to fire officials. 

What we don't know:

Victim information has not yet been provided. 

This story will be updated when more information is made available. 

The Source: Information in this story was gathered from Orange County Fire Rescue. 

Orange County News