1 hospitalized after boat strikes jet ski in Orange County, officials say

The Brief The crash happened just after 8 p.m. in the area of the 5600 block of Randolph Avenue. One person was transported as a trauma alert after the crash, according to officials.



One person was taken to the hospital after a boat and jet ski collided Saturday night, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

What we know:

The crash happened right after 8 p.m. in the area of the 5600 block of Randolph Avenue, which is near Little Lake Conway.

One person was transported to an area hospital as a trauma alert following the crash, according to fire officials.

What we don't know:

Victim information has not yet been provided.

This story will be updated when more information is made available.