1 hospitalized after boat strikes jet ski in Orange County, officials say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla - One person was taken to the hospital after a boat and jet ski collided Saturday night, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.
What we know:
The crash happened right after 8 p.m. in the area of the 5600 block of Randolph Avenue, which is near Little Lake Conway.
One person was transported to an area hospital as a trauma alert following the crash, according to fire officials.
What we don't know:
Victim information has not yet been provided.
This story will be updated when more information is made available.
The Source: Information in this story was gathered from Orange County Fire Rescue.