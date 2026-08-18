Florida primary live election results: Orange County Mayor, Commission, School Board
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Florida voters headed to the polls on Tuesday, Aug. 18, to cast their ballots in a number of races, including the Orange County Mayor, Orange County Board of County Commissioners, and the Orange County School Board.
Polls are set to close at 7 p.m. Shortly after, election results are expected to be released. FOX 35 staff are updating these numbers as they're released. Keep checking back for updates.
Live election results: Orange County Mayor
Live election results: Orange County Board of County Commissioners
Live election results: Orange County School Board
The Source: Election results are released by the Orange County Supervisor of Elections and the Florida Division of Elections.