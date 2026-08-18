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Florida primary live election results: Orange County Mayor, Commission, School Board

By
FOX 35 Orlando
2026 Elections
Published August 18, 2026 6:01 PM EDT
Published August 18, 2026 6:01 PM EDT
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The Brief

    • The Florida primary election is today, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026.
    • Polls are open from 7 a.m. .- 7 p.m. local time. Shortly after polls close, initial election results will be released.
    • Scroll down for live election results in the Orange County mayoral race, commissioners races, and school board races.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Florida voters headed to the polls on Tuesday, Aug. 18, to cast their ballots in a number of races, including the Orange County Mayor, Orange County Board of County Commissioners, and the Orange County School Board.

Polls are set to close at 7 p.m. Shortly after, election results are expected to be released. FOX 35 staff are updating these numbers as they're released. Keep checking back for updates. 

Live election results: Orange County Mayor

Live election results: Orange County Board of County Commissioners

Live election results: Orange County School Board

The Source: Election results are released by the Orange County Supervisor of Elections and the Florida Division of Elections.

2026 ElectionsFlorida Primary