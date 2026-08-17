Police presence increased at West Melbourne youth football games after fight

The Brief Police will now attend youth football games at Max K. Rodes Park after a weekend fight involving adults. Residents say young athletes are paying the price for adults’ actions. The league says anyone involved in future fights will be trespassed from the park.



Police officers will now attend youth football games at Max K. Rodes Park in West Melbourne following a weekend fight involving adults associated with a visiting team.

Multiple West Melbourne police officers were at the park Monday as middle school football players and cheerleaders returned to the field. The added security follows Saturday's postgame fight, which unfolded with children nearby.

What they're saying:

Some residents said the actions of adults are now affecting the young athletes.

"It is very sad. It actually ruins it for the students," one woman said. "They're afraid to be here because parents can't act right."

Another woman questioned the example the adults involved in the fight were setting for children.

"What kind of examples are we leading for our children if we're fighting, acting like kids if we're fighting over a game that's supposed to be about teamwork," she said.

Video from Saturday showed several adults fighting while children were nearby. At least one woman was left with a bloodied lip.

West Melbourne police responded but did not make any arrests. Police said the confrontation had ended by the time officers arrived.

The West Melbourne Youth Football and Cheer Association said those involved in the altercation were associated with the visiting Melbourne Chargers and not the West Melbourne team. The Chargers said in an online statement that the incident did not represent the league.

One man said it was frustrating to see local players facing consequences for a fight involving another team.

"It wasn't even our team," he said. "That's what's worse is that it had to happen on our field, but now our kids kind of have to pay the price for it."

What's next:

The West Melbourne Youth Football and Cheer Association said police officers will be present at every game at Max K. Rodes Park going forward. The organization also said anyone involved in a fight at the park would be trespassed from the property.

For the young athletes returning to the field, the increased security is a visible reminder of Saturday's confrontation. Some said they feel as though they are being punished for the actions of adults.