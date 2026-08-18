Florida primary election results live: Congressional District 9

The Brief The Florida primary election is today, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026. Polls are open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. local time. Shortly after polls close, initial election results will be released. Scroll down for live election results in the U.S. 9th Congressional District race.



Florida voters head to the polls on Tuesday to vote in the state’s primary election to determine who will face-off against each other in November to represent Florida's 9th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Florida Rep. Darren Soto is running unopposed. Several Republican candidates are vying to challenge him: Ben Butler, Marcus Carter, Thomas E. Chalifoux Jr., Dan Green, and Jorge Martinez.

Live election results: U.S. House, Congressional District 9