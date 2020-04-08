Florida community gathers to say Pledge of Allegiance for first responders

article

A community in Clermont is honoring first responders and the country by saying the Pledge of Allegiance as a group once a week.

There’s a new ritual in the King’s Ridge community in Clermont.

Neighbors from more than 2,000 homes in the retirement, golf course community stand in their driveways to say the Pledge of Allegiance together.

“We’re watching TV like everyone else and we’re seniors,” Forrest Coleman said. “So, you put a whole composite of things together. It’s a tsunami that’s coming into our country.”

They’re doing it every Wednesday at 10:30 in the morning to thank those fighting against the coronavirus.

“(For) the police officers and the doctors and etc.,” Coleman said. “We have friends who are police officers and nurses and doctors and etc. and they're on the very front line of this whole thing."

Forrest Coleman leads the charge on his street.

“It’s a combination of things,” Coleman said. “One, you can visualize your neighbors. Two, you’re giving support to the people on the first line, fighting this epidemic.”

Coleman said, the pledge gives him a chance to check in with his neighbors while social distancing.

“We give a thumbs up, which, in our vernacular, means six feet away,” Coleman said. “We say, ‘hi,’ and we know what’s happening.”

The community members will be saying the Pledge of Allegiance every Wednesday until the pandemic is over, which they hope is soon.

