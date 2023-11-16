Florida Classic's Battle of the Bands to feature local high schools

The Florida Classic Weekend kicks off with the annual "Battle of the Bands Showcase." There are a couple of local high school programs performing this year. The Ocoee High School band was one of the local ones chosen to demonstrate their talent in front of thousands of people on Friday.

Thursday afternoon’s rain made it less than desirable to be outside, but that didn’t stop the Ocoee Knights marching band from getting in one of their final practices before the marquee event.

"Performing in the rain kind of sucks," said drum major William Arnett, "but at the end of the day, people want a show."

Ocoee is one of a dozen high school bands from across the Southeast performing. Bethune-Cookman University's Marching Wildcats and Florida A&M’s Marching 100 will also perform.

"It’s just the fact… performing in front of so many people, just like the adrenaline gets in your brain," explains drum major Price Maurice, "and you start to have fun with all the friends you made in high school."

The traditional HBCU marching band style has a unique form of showmanship. There’s high-stepping and dancing, and you’ll hear familiar R&B, hip-hop, and pop songs being played.

"Sometimes we kind of put our band programs into a box and say this is what we’re going to do. But it’s limitless what we can do with a marching band," said Bernard Hendric, Ocoee High School Band Director. "Sometimes it takes a little work."

Ocoee only started practicing for this show about two to three weeks ago. However, they’ll be ready to go come Friday and are excited about the opportunity.

"To be a part of it, it’s a great experience. The kids get to have fun and they get to see two of the best college bands in the country," Hendric added.

This is the first time Ocoee gets to participate in the Battle of the Bands in two years.