Florida citrus industry sees small boost, but historic decline continues

Still unclear if this is a turning point for the industry

What we know:

Florida’s citrus industry received a small boost Tuesday with a slight increase in production estimates for the current growing season.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) now expects the state to produce 11.6 million 90-pound boxes of oranges, up from a February forecast of 11.5 million. Grapefruit production was also revised upward to 1.2 million boxes, from 1.1 million. However, estimates for other citrus varieties, including lemons, tangerines, and mandarins, remained unchanged.

Despite the minor increase, overall production remains drastically low. The latest forecast is still 18 percent below the USDA’s initial October estimate and nearly 32 percent lower than last season’s already historically low yield.

What we don't know:

It remains uncertain whether the modest production increase signals a turning point for the industry or just a temporary fluctuation. The long-term impact of citrus greening disease, hurricanes, and urban development pressure on Florida’s groves is still unfolding. Additionally, questions remain about whether growers will receive further government support or whether new agricultural practices can help stabilize production.

The backstory:

Florida’s citrus industry, once a dominant force in the state’s economy, has been in steep decline for years. The primary culprit is citrus greening, an incurable bacterial disease that weakens trees and reduces fruit yields. Hurricanes have also devastated crops, further exacerbating the problem. Meanwhile, the expansion of residential and commercial development has put additional strain on the industry, reducing available farmland and increasing costs for growers.

The 2023-2024 season already saw the lowest production in nearly 90 years, and this year’s output is on track to be even smaller. While Florida remains a key citrus producer, its role in the national market has diminished significantly.

What's next:

The USDA will continue monitoring production and release updated forecasts throughout the season. Growers are looking for long-term solutions, including new disease-resistant citrus varieties and improved agricultural practices. Meanwhile, policymakers may explore additional aid to support the struggling industry.

