Florida burglar climbing into home killed by falling window, sheriff says

A freak accident involving a falling window killed a burglar as he attempted to break into a home, investigators in southwest Florida say.

It happened Saturday during the attempted burglary of a home in Lehigh Acres, WBBH reported.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that the window killed Jonathan Hernandez when it slammed down on him as he was climbing through it.

The incident report says the window came down on the 32-year-old man’s neck, the station reported.

"While Hernandez was trying to work his way through the window, it unexpectedly closed on top of him, pinning him and keeping him suspended in air," Lt. Russell Park said.

Deputies found him dead when they arrived on the scene.

Park said Hernandez was “no stranger to law enforcement.” Court records show that in 2018, Hernandez pleaded guilty to grand theft, a third-degree felony, according to WINK.

Tyrone Lane told the station he and Hernandez were friends. He questioned the account of what happened.

“He is not a burglar,” he said “He’s not a thief. He’s not a bad guy. That’s not what he is.”

