Expand / Collapse search

Florida boy wanted to go on 'murder spree' after getting upset over school dance, deputies say

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Flagler County
FOX 35 Orlando

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A 13-year-old Florida boy reportedly upset that his friends went to a school dance that he didn't attend, allegedly wrote on Snapchat about wanting to go on a "murder spree," deputies said. 

A parent of the 8th grade Imagine School student willingly turned over a semi-automatic pistol and a BB gun to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office for safekeeping. 

The boy was arrested on a charge of sending written threats to kill and was turned over to the Department of Juvenile Justice where he remains in custody.