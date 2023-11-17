Florida boy hailed a hero for quick-saving action during grandma's medical crisis: 'Good job buddy'

A Central Florida boy is being hailed as a hero for taking quick action to save his grandmother during a time of crisis.

Earlier this month, Orange County Fire Rescue received a 911 call from 6-year-old James, after his grandmother, Rosa Garcia, began suffering from a medical emergency.

Garcia was babysitting her grandson at the time.

Garcia was unable to communicate and relied heavily on James for help. It was then that James dialed 911.

During the 911 call, you can hear Garcia making inaudible noises in the background.

MORE NEWS:

"I don’t know what’s happening to my grandma. I’m scared," James could be heard telling the 911 dispatcher.

The young boy stayed on the line until first responders arrived.

"Good job, buddy! Congrats," a first responder could be heard saying to James.

On Sunday, the family plans to reunite with the first responders dispatched to their home that day and Orange County Fire Rescue will honor James for his heroic actions.