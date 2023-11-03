Florida boy calls 911 because he wanted to hug a Hillsborough County Sheriff's deputy

A young Florida boy called 911 recently not for an emergency, but because he wanted to give a deputy a hug. And the heartwarming moment, which also turned into a quick reminder about the importance of 911, was captured on video.

A Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office responded to a Riverview home on Wednesday afternoon after dispatch received a disconnected 911 call.

Video from the deputy's bodyworn camera shows him walk up to the house as the boy's mom happens to walk to toward the front of the house.

Deputy: "Hello. Is this your home?"

Woman: "Yeah"

Deputy: "Everything OK?"

Woman: "Yeah."

Deputy: "We had a 911 call."

Woman: "We can talk to my son."

The woman then calls her son to the front door.

"To be honest, he doesn't even know what 911 is," the woman tells the deputy, according to the video, Turns out, he did.

Mom: "Did you call this gentleman? Did you call the police?"

Boy: "Well, I wanted to give him a hug!"

Mom: "You called him to give him a hug?"

The deputy chuckles. The mom quickly looks at the boy's phone and verifies that he called 911 about 15 minutes earlier.

The boy runs out of the house and gives the deputy a quick hug. He tells the deputy that he knows his phone number, 911, which the deputy turned into a lighthearted, but importance lesson on when to call 911 (and when not to).

"It's if you're in trouble and if you need help. Or if somebody you know is around you and that's in trouble and needs help. It's very important. You have to be careful when you call that number, OK," the deputy said.

The boy apologies and then the deputy gave him a fist bump.