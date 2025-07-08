Florida boy, 3, accidentally shot by teen who was moving gun to secure spot, deputies say

The Brief A 3-year-old boy was accidentally shot on Monday in Mims. Officials say the shooting happened when a teen tried to move the gun to a safe location and discharged the weapon. Authorities say the boy is in stable condition and expected to recover.



The 3‑year‑old boy that was accidentally shot on Monday in Mims is in stable condition and expected to recover, according to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office (BCSO).

Deputies now say that the boy was accidentally struck when a teen was trying to move the gun to a safe location and discharged the weapon.

The backstory:

Deputies say the 3‑year‑old boy was accidentally shot around noon Monday at a home on Arianta Drive, a sparsely settled road just off U.S. 1 in North Mims.

Officials say the incident took place when a teenager was attempting to move a gun to a secure location and accidentally discharged the weapon.

The child was shot in the arm, transported to a hospital and then airlifted to a trauma center in Orlando.

As of Tuesday afternoon, deputies say the child is in a stable condition and expected to recover.

Investigators say no arrests have been made at this time.

What we don't know:

Officials have yet to disclose whether any adults in the home owned the gun legally.

What's next:

Authorities say the investigation remains ongoing.

What you can do:

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact BCSO Major Crimes Agent Stanton Wimer at (321) 633-8413.