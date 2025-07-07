Boy, 3, rushed to hospital after reported accidental shooting, sheriff's office says

A child has been rushed to the hospital after a reported accidental shooting in Brevard County, according to a spokesperson for the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.

Tod Goodyear, public information officer for Brevard County Sheriff's Office, told FOX 35 that a 3-year-old boy was transported to an Orlando hospital in critical condition.

It was reported shortly after 12:20 p.m. in Mims, Florida, Goodyear said.

What we don't know:

Details on the circumstances of the shooting, where the boy was shot, or how the boy came into contact with a weapon were not immediately known.