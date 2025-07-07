Boy, 3, rushed to hospital after reported accidental shooting, sheriff's office says
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A child has been rushed to the hospital after a reported accidental shooting in Brevard County, according to a spokesperson for the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.
Tod Goodyear, public information officer for Brevard County Sheriff's Office, told FOX 35 that a 3-year-old boy was transported to an Orlando hospital in critical condition.
It was reported shortly after 12:20 p.m. in Mims, Florida, Goodyear said.
What we don't know:
Details on the circumstances of the shooting, where the boy was shot, or how the boy came into contact with a weapon were not immediately known.
The Source: The information comes from the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.