Florida bill proposes 'dangerous dog' registry, requires liability insurance, mandatory impoundments

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood testified before Florida lawmakers on Wednesday in support of the Pam Rock Act, named after a mail carrier killed in a 2022 dog attack.

'Michael never had a chance’

What we know:

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood traveled to Tallahassee to advocate for the Pam Rock Act, a proposed bill aimed at strengthening regulations on dangerous dogs.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood speaks before the Florida House Intergovernmental Affairs Subcommittee in support of the Pam Rock Act, March 19, 2025.

His testimony before the Florida House Intergovernmental Affairs Subcommittee was in honor of 8-year-old Michael Millett III, who was fatally attacked by a pack of dogs earlier this year.

The bill, named after a mail carrier who was killed in a similar attack in 2022, seeks to enhance public safety through stricter confinement rules, mandatory reporting, and a statewide registry for dangerous dogs. It passed the subcommittee with unanimous support, 16-0.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear whether the proposed legislation will face any significant opposition. Questions also remain about how enforcement will be handled at the local level and whether funding will be allocated for implementation. Additionally, there is no current estimate on how many dangerous dogs in Florida would be immediately affected by the proposed regulations.

The backstory:

The Pam Rock Act is named after a Putnam County mail carrier who was fatally mauled by a pack of dogs in 2022. Her brothers attended the subcommittee hearing to advocate for the legislation.

Sheriff Chitwood’s involvement stems from his commitment to seeking justice for Michael Millett III, who was killed in a similar attack. His firsthand experience witnessing the aftermath of Michael’s death has fueled his call for reform, particularly in holding negligent dog owners accountable.

What is the Pam Rock Act?

Big picture view:

The bill reflects a growing concern in Florida over fatal and severe dog attacks. Advocates argue that the legislation balances public safety with the rights of responsible pet owners. Here are some of the key provisions of the Pam Rock Act:

Secure Confinement: Owners of dogs identified as dangerous are mandated to securely confine their animals within proper enclosures.

Mandatory Confiscation and Impoundment: Dogs under investigation for dangerous behavior are required to be confiscated and held by animal control authorities throughout the investigation process.

Statewide Dangerous Dog Registry: The Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is tasked with establishing and maintaining a comprehensive registry of dangerous dogs to facilitate tracking and management.

Liability Insurance Requirement: Owners of dogs classified as dangerous must obtain liability insurance coverage to address potential damages resulting from their dog's actions.

Enhanced Penalties: The act introduces stricter penalties for owners who fail to comply with its provisions, including fines and potential criminal charges.

If passed, Florida would join other states in implementing a statewide dangerous dog registry and enforcing stricter penalties for owners of aggressive dogs.

Timeline:

The bill is currently moving through the Florida Legislature. It has passed the House Intergovernmental Affairs Subcommittee and will now proceed to additional committee reviews before potentially reaching the full House and Senate for a vote. If approved, it would become law after being signed by the governor.

What they're saying:

Sheriff Mike Chitwood made an emotional plea during the hearing, emphasizing the brutality of Michael Millett III’s death.

"Michael's death is senseless. It's absolutely senseless," he said. "I have never been to an autopsy where I’ve seen such massive, massive sustained damage — Michael never had a chance."

He also stressed the importance of protecting both the public and responsible pet owners.

"I think it's incumbent upon all of us to do our best to try to protect our children, our mail carriers, folks who are being brutally attacked by these animals and, at the same token, respect the rights of legitimate dog owners."

After the subcommittee vote, he reiterated his support for the bill.

"I joined Michael’s loving father to speak up in favor of legislation that we hope will help prevent this from happening to another family."

