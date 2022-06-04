Florida bicyclist killed after hit-and run crash sends him into Indian River: FHP

article

A Cocoa man riding his bike was killed on Friday night after being hit by a car and falling into the Indian River, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP). Troopers are now searching for the hit-and-run driver.

According to FHP, a vehicle was driving westbound on the Merritt Island Causeway and the bicyclist, a 56-year-old man, was riding in the same direction toward Hubert Humphrey Bridge on the shoulder.

Troopers say the driver hit the bicyclist and he fell into the river. The victim was found by the U.S. Coast Guard and pronounced dead. The vehicle reportedly fled the scene.

Troopers do not have a description of the vehicle at this time. Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call FHP at 407-737-2213 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS. This crash

remains under investigation.