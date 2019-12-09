Florida authorities warn citizens about scam call that says explosives will detonate
article
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office says that multiple law enforcement agencies have heard from citizens about a new scam.
They said that the citizens receive a robocall stating that explosives will detonate unless they visit a website, which deputies believe to be malicious in nature.
They advise that you do not visit the website and instead, call law enforcement immediately.
This story was written in Orlando, Florida.