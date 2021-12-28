Florida Attorney General: Robotexts surpass robocalls as most common scam message

Attorney General Ashley Moody issued a warning to Floridians, saying there has been a significant rise in robotext scams.

Robotexts are now more prevalent than robocalls. Americans are on track to receive 86 billion automated text messages nationwide this year. By the end of the year, Floridians alone are expected to receive nearly 5 billion robotexts, making the Sunshine State one of the most spam-texted states in the nation.

In October, the Federal Communication Commission proposed new rules to hold phone companies responsible for blocking the automated text messages. FCC officials are also proposing large fines for anyone caught making scam calls.

The FCC runs the National Do Not Call Registry, a list you can sign-up for to help eliminate telemarking texts and phone calls.

To avoid falling victim to illegal robotexts, Attorney General Moody recommends following these tips:

