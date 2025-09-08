Florida attorney general challenges prosecutor over road rage shooting case

The Brief Florida’s attorney general is urging prosecutors to drop murder charges in a December road rage shooting, citing "stand your ground." State Attorney Monique Worrell rejected the call, accusing him of politicizing the case. The clash revives tensions over Worrell’s handling of violent crime and her battles with state leaders.



Florida's attorney general is urging a Central Florida state attorney to drop murder charges against a woman accused in a road rage shooting, saying the case is protected under the state’s "stand your ground" law.

What we know:

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier is calling on State Attorney Monique Worrell to drop murder charges against 37-year-old Tina Allgeo, who is accused in the December 2024 shooting death of Mihail Tsvetkov.

Allgeo faces charges of second-degree murder and aggravated battery after prosecutors said she followed Tsvetkov after a crash and shot him during a confrontation. Uthmeier argues the case is covered by Florida’s "stand your ground" law, citing video evidence and witness accounts.

On Tuesday, Feb. 25, the Orange County Grand Jury formally indicted Tina Allgeo, 47, for Second Degree Murder (with a firearm) in the fatal shooting of Mihail Tsvetkov.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear whether Worrell will reconsider the charges or proceed to trial as planned. The courts have yet to determine if Allgeo’s self-defense claim qualifies for immunity under state law. The possibility of political intervention also lingers, given the history between Worrell and state leaders.

The backstory:

Worrell has been a frequent target of criticism from Gov. Ron DeSantis and other state officials. She was suspended from office in 2023 for what the governor described as leniency in violent crime prosecutions, before being reelected last year.

What led to the deadly shooting?

Dig deeper:

The case stems from an alleged road rage incident in December that ended in gunfire.

Investigators said the incident started during morning rush hour traffic when the victim, Mihail Tsvetkov, may have hit Allgeo’s car. Detectives said Tsvetkov drove away and Allgeo followed him down East Colonial Drive. A video shown in court appears to show her crashing into his car in retaliation. Orlando police officers reported that Tsvetkov then went to Allgeo’s car, opened her door and punched her, and she responded by shooting and killing him.

Mihail Tsvetkov was killed in a road rage shooting in Orlando on December 2nd, 2024 (Courtesy: Daniela Cvetkova) Expand

Allgeo was indicted on second-degree murder charges last month, leading to her initial detention without bond. The legal battle over whether she should remain in custody intensified during the pre-trial hearing, with both sides presenting arguments regarding her potential threat to the community and the legitimacy of her self-defense claim.

What they're saying:

In a letter to Worrell, Uthmeier wrote that Floridians have the right to stand their ground when faced with imminent death or great bodily harm.

"The video speaks for itself. Allgeo’s conduct was justified, and, under Florida law, she should be immune from criminal prosecution," he wrote.

In response, Worrell said, "Every day, the Attorney General’s inexperience with criminal prosecution becomes more abundantly clear; it risks the public safety and credibility of our criminal legal system for every Floridian. Whether justification applies in any given case is a matter for judicial determination, not partisan politics."

Political analyst Larry Walker added, "Florida, over the past couple of years, has become the center of a mix of politics and ideology. Monique Worrell has made it clear that she’s going to stand on the decision she’s made and take this to trial in a couple months."

Timeline:

The shooting occurred in December 2024. Uthmeier sent his letter urging charges be dropped ahead of a trial expected in the coming months. The case could still shift course depending on judicial rulings or political pressure.

