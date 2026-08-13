Interstate 95 closed in Ormond Beach due to deadly crash, vehicle fire: FDOT

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The Brief Southbound Interstate 95 is closed in Ormond Beach due to a deadly crash, according to FDOT. All southbound lanes are closed at mile marker 275.



Interstate 95 is closed in Ormond Beach due to a deadly crash, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

What we know:

All southbound lanes of I-95 are closed at mile marker 275, FDOT said. All southbound traffic is being detoured at Exit 278 Old Dixie Highway.

FDOT said the left shoulder is open and the right shoulder is blocked. FDOT also mentioned that this may have started as a vehicle fire.

FDOT cameras show law enforcement on scene and what appears to be a semi truck involved. FOX 35 has reached out to FHP for more information.

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Local perspective: