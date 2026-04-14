Teen sentenced to prison in deadly 2023 Orlando crash involving stolen car

The Brief A Central Florida teen was sentenced to six years in prison for a fatal crash involving a stolen car. Prosecutors said he ran a red light at age 15, causing a collision that killed driver Cristian Romero. The victim’s family opposed the plea deal, calling the sentence too lenient.



A Central Florida teen will spend several years in prison after pleading no contest in a fatal crash involving a stolen vehicle, running a red light and a collision that killed a young driver.

LeBron Flores, now 18, was sentenced to six years in prison after accepting a plea deal and receiving youthful offender status for the crash that occurred when he was 15.

The backstory:

Prosecutors said Flores was driving a stolen car with several other teens when he ran a red light and caused a deadly collision at an intersection in Central Florida.

The victim, Christian Romero, was driving home from work when the crash occurred. Investigators said the intersection light had been red for several seconds before Flores entered it at high speed, leading to the collision that killed Romero and injured others in the vehicle Flores was driving.

Family members of Romero said they opposed the plea agreement, arguing the sentence did not reflect the severity of the loss. They said they had urged prosecutors and the court to reject the deal but were unsuccessful.

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Under the agreement, Flores will serve six years in prison and lose his driver’s license for three years after release, but he will not be required to serve parole supervision once his sentence is complete.

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Court officials noted he had already served a significant portion of time prior to sentencing, which will reduce his remaining prison term.