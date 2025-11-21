Florida approves FPL’s biggest rate hike in history: How much customers will pay

The Brief State regulators have approved a four-year rate hike for Florida Power & Light. The agreement sets rates for 2026 through 2029. Most residential customers will see their bills go up by $2.50 per month starting in 2026.



Florida Power & Light customers will see their electric bill increase next year after the state's Public Service Commission approved a four-year rate hike—the largest in FPL’s history.

The agreement sets rates for 2026 through 2029, according to FPL. It’s expected to lead to base-rate increases of $945 million in 2026 and $705 million in 2027.

How much will customers pay?

FPL said that residential customers in most areas of Florida will see their electricity bill go from $134.14 to $136.64, an increase of $2.50 per month. That’s about $30 more per year.

However, residential customers in Northwest Florida will see their bills decrease slightly, going from $143.60 to $141.36 next year, according to FPL.

The new rates will go into effect Jan. 1, 2026.

What they're saying:

FPL president and CEO Armando Pimentel called the rate hike approval a "win for our customers and a win for the entire state."

"We appreciate the Florida Public Service Commission's thorough review of our rate plan," Pimentel said in a statement. "Today's vote enables FPL to continue to deliver some of America's most reliable electric service and meet the needs of our fast-growing state—and we project will keep customer bills well below the national average through the end of the decade."

FPL said the hikes will allow investments in "smart grid technology" and other projects.

Florida Power & Light

Florida Power & Light is the largest electric utility in the U.S. It provides electricity to about 12 million Florida residents across 43 of Florida's 67 counties.