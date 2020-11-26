Florida animal shelter offering free adoptions on Black Friday weekend

article

The Jacksonville Humane Society posted on its website that it is offering free pet adoptions all weekend.

All pets adopted will reportedly be spayed/ or neutered, microchipped, and up to date on vaccines.

The offer is available at the following shelters:

JHS: 8464 Beach Boulevard | Open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Black Friday, then 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday

ACPS: 2020 Forest Street | Open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Black Friday, then 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday

In addition, they said that some retail items will also be on sale for you and your pet.

Visit the Jacksonville Humane Society website to see what animals are currently up for adoption.

