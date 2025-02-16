Florida AMBER alert issued for missing 4-year-old girl in Tamarac

article

Authorities have issued an AMBER Alert for 4-year-old Seraphina Gingles, who was last seen in Tamarac, Florida.

What we know:

Seraphina, is described as a white female with blonde hair and brown eyes, stands 3 feet tall and weighs approximately 50 pounds. She was last seen wearing light-colored clothing in the area of the 5800 block of Plum Bay Parkway.

Authorities believe she may be in the company of her mother, Mary Gingles, 34, and Nathan Gingles, 43.

Mary Gingles is described as a white female, 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing an orange floral shirt and tan shorts.

Nathan Gingles, a white male, stands 6 feet tall and weighs around 200 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes and was last seen dressed in all black clothing.

Officials believe the group may be traveling in a silver 2016 BMW X3 SUV with Texas license plate number 5DV2950.

Law enforcement urges the public not to approach the individuals if spotted but to immediately contact authorities. Anyone with information regarding Seraphina Gingles’ whereabouts is encouraged to call the Broward Sheriff's Office at (954) 764-4357 or dial 911.

