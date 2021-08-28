Florida Amber Alert canceled after missing kids found safe

article

UPDATE:

An Amber Alert for two Broward County kids. Officials say they have been found safe. No other information has been released.

EARLIER STORY:

A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued for 5-year-old Zaynah Obidy and 6-year-old Zain Obidy.

The children were last seen in the area of the 4400 block of Crystal Lake Drive in Deerfield Beach, Florida.

Officials say the children may be in the company of Max Carias-Carrilo, who is listed as the abductor. He is a white-Hispanic male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 170 pounds, bald hair and brown eyes. Max has a very thick beard that does not have a mustache.

Zaynah is described as a white female, 3 feet 6 inches tall, 65 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Zain Obidy is white male, 4 feet tall, 90 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

They may be traveling in a 2011 black BMW 535 series with the FL tag number PJH1B.

"If located, DO NOT APPROACH. Contact law enforcement immediately."

If you have any information on the whereabouts of these children please contact the Broward County Sheriff's Office at 1-954-321-4226 or 911. #FLAMBER.