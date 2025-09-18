Florida AG announces seizure of nearly 18,000 'dangerous' 7-OH products statewide

The Brief Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier provided an update Thursday on the statewide crackdown on 7-hydroxymitragynine (7-OH) products. The AG said nearly 18,000 "dangerous" 7-OH products have been seized. 7-OH is a potent, opioid-like compound found naturally in trace amounts in the kratom plant.



Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier provided an update on the statewide crackdown on 7-hydroxymitragynine (7-OH) products Thursday morning, where he announced the seizure of nearly 18,000 "dangerous" 7-OH products.

What they're saying:

Uthmeier gave updates on the statewide crackdown with other officials in Jacksonville.

"Thanks to our emergency rule and the hard work of the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, nearly 18,000 dangerous 7-OH products have been wiped off the shelves," Uthmeier said. "We will continue to protect our kids from this poison that carries a high risk for abuse and death."

"Florida is leading the nation in cracking down on dangerous kratom-derived 7-OH," Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson said. "We’ve already taken nearly 18,000 of these illegal products off the shelves, and we’re not stopping. Our new emergency rule also forces manufacturers and retailers to show exactly how much 7-OH is in their products. No more vague labels, no more hiding. Working with Attorney General Uthmeier and Sheriff Waters, we’re making it clear: Florida will always protect our kids, families and communities from dangerous drugs like 7-OH."

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

"7-OH quietly entered our communities, but its impact has been loud and destructive," Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters said. "This dangerous substance has threatened the health and well-being of Jacksonville families, and it has no place on our streets. I commend our leaders for taking swift action to remove this poison from store shelves, demonstrating true leadership in protecting Floridians and keeping our communities safe."

The backstory:

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued public health warnings and warning letters to companies selling 7-OH products. In July 2025, the FDA recommended that the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) classify 7-OH as a controlled substance due to its high abuse potential.

About a month ago, Uthmeier filed an emergency rule to classify isolated and/or concentrated 7-OH as a Schedule I controlled substance in Florida.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

What is 7-OH?

Dig deeper:

7-OH, short for 7-hydroxymitragynine, is a potent, opioid-like compound found naturally in trace amounts in the kratom plant. It's known for its strong pain-relieving properties and high potential for abuse and addiction.

Despite regulatory action, concentrated 7-OH products — including gummies, vapes and drink mixes — are still sold illegally at convenience stores and smoke shops.