Florida AG to discuss undocumented immigrant sentencing for human trafficking

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier is hosting a news conference on Tuesday to discuss the case of an undocumented immigrant who was sentenced to life in prison for human trafficking, among other charges, following a 2024 investigation in Eustis.

What will the Florida AG be speaking about?

What we know:

On July 15, 2024, law enforcement responded to a 911 hang-up call at an apartment complex in Eustis.

Officers said a young woman approached them in tears, reporting that a man was trying to shoot her. She said she had met the unidentified man at a nearby market and was at his home when he began using methamphetamine.

Although the woman said she declined the drugs and alcohol offered to her, she drank water provided by the man and soon felt sick. She described attempts by the man to rape her, during which she said he pinned her down and threatened her.

Visible signs of distress, including blood on her leg, led officers to investigate the incident further. Authorities said that evidence later confirmed she had been raped.

Officers later identified the man as Jose Gomez and found he was an undocumented immigrant from Mexico who overstayed his visa.

Gomez was convicted of human trafficking of a child under 18, as well as three counts of lewd and lascivious battery of a child under 16. He was sentenced to life in prison for human trafficking and 27.45 years for each count of battery.

What we don't know:

Uthmeier has made it clear that he will be discussing the case, although the exact details of the conversation have not yet been revealed.

Who will be attending the news conference?

State Attorney Bill Gladson and Eustis Police Chief Craig Capri are expected to speak alongside Uthmeier.

When and where will the news conference take place?

Timeline:

The news conference is expected to kick off at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 3.

The event will be held at the Lake County Courthouse at 550 W. Main St. in Tavares.

