Florida adds 7,280 new cases of coronavirus, 121 resident deaths

article

The Florida Department of Health reported 7,280 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday, along with 121 resident deaths.

The statewide total number of cases since the pandemic began is 1,863,707, with 29,813 Florida resident deaths. The state also reports 526 non-resident deaths since the pandemic began.

The total number of people vaccinated in the state so far is 2,668,101.

Of that number, health officials say 1,314,176 have received their first dose, while 1,353,925 people have received their first and second doses.

MORE CORONAVIRUS-RELATED HEADLINES