Florida adds 5,062 new coronavirus cases, 91 additional deaths

article

The Florida Department of Health reported 5,062 new coronavirus cases and 91 additional deaths on Tuesday.

The statewide total number of cases since the pandemic began is 2,052,441, with 33,338 Florida resident deaths and 645 non-Florida resident deaths.

State health officials say 3,204,377 people have been fully vaccinated in Florida.

Of that number, 2,976,016 people have received both doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, while 228,361 people have received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

MORE CORONAVIRUS-RELATED HEADLINES