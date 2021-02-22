Florida adds 4,151 new COVID-19 cases, 159 deaths

article

The Florida Department of Health reported 4,151 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, along with 159 additional deaths.

State health officials say there have been 1,872,923 since the start of the pandemic, along with 30,065 Florida resident deaths. There have been 530 non-resident deaths.

Health officials say 2,698,591 people in the state have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Of that number, 1,300,197 received their first dose, while 1,398,394 have received their first and second doses of the vaccine.