Florida adds 15,019 new COVID-19 cases, 106 additional deaths

The Florida Department of Health reported 15,019 new COVID-19 cases, along with 106 additional deaths.

The statewide total number of cases since the pandemic began is now 1,713,589, with 26,360 Florida resident deaths. The state also reports 435 non-resident deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

The state is also reporting that 1,354,584 people have received their first dose of the coronavirus, while 296,782 people have received their first and second doses of the vaccine.

