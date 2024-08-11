Florida 7-Eleven sells winning lottery ticket worth $123,000

article

A lottery ticket purchased at a Florida 7-Eleven is worth over $120,000.

The winning Fantasy 5 game ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven in Daytona Beach at 431 North Atlantic Avenue.

The lucky numbers drawn are 15, 17, 26, 33, and 36, and the cash prize is $123, 326.

Players purchase the $1 ticket and choose five numbers from 1 through 36. The option to select your numbers at random is also available. Players then select the draw time – either the midday or evening drawing.

Those who win can claim their prize either by mail or showing up in person to any Florida Lottery District Office.