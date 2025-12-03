Flooding damages to Mount Dora could cost millions: what we know

The Brief Mount Dora said repairs after an October flash flood could cost millions. A public works director said the state will pay for 80% of the repairs needed on Donnelly Street. The county is looking into grants to pay for the remainder.



Over a month after Mount Dora faced significant flooding issues and infracture damage due to flash flooding, the city is looking for ways to pay for its much-needed repairs.

Damage from flash flooding in Mount Dora, Florida, Oct. 27, 2025.

The backstory:

Following an Oct. 26 flash flood, Mount Dora residents are picking up the pieces as roads, infrastructure and storm water systems were destroyed.

The city had 14 to 19 inches of rain within a short period of time, Megan Milanese, Director of Lake County’s Emergency Management, said on Oct. 27. This "significant" flash flooding – particularly in Mount Dora and Eustis – contributed to vehicle damage, road closure and infrastructure impact.

"That water came from everywhere and took out a road," Mount Dora Mayor James Homich said at an Oct. 27 press conference.

Repairs needed in Mount Dora

What we know:

Waterman Village

This lake-side retirement community – was one area that suffered significant damage from October's storm. A washout occurred behind the homes, creating a ravine – mere feet away from the property.

Damage from flash flooding in Mount Dora, Florida, Oct. 27, 2025.

Donnelly Street

A water breach in the area contributed to the destruction of Donnelly Street, which was six to eight inches underwater at one point. The drains on Donnelly Street – combined with the downtown area – got overwhelmed, Milanese said. The project to fix Donnelly Street is currently under design, Mount Dora Public Works Director George Marek said during a Dec. 2 Lake County commissioners meeting.

Marek estimated the cost to be between four and five million.

Commissioners anticipate 80% of the cost to be covered by the state, but they're also looking toward grants to pay for the rest.

Damage from flash flooding in Mount Dora, Florida, Oct. 27, 2025.

Wolf Branch Road

Additionally, Wolf Branch Road, which was also damaged by Hurricane Milton, was damaged again. Milanese did not give a timeline for when repairs would be complete on Wolf Branch.

Waste water, reclaimed water and drinking water systems were all damaged, Milanese said. The county is working to make sure the water is safe again, she said. To fix major stormwater infrastructure issues, Marek said you’re looking at another roughly $2.5 million.