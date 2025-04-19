Flight aborted for 350 passengers at Melbourne-Orlando Airport after mechanical error: officials

The Brief More than 300 passengers were affected after a flight was aborted due to a mechanical error on Friday night at the Melbourne-Orlando International Airport. Officials with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said the plane veered off a taxiway after exiting the runway, and its right main landing gear collapsed. The flight was set to take off around 11:10 p.m. and was headed to Birmingham, England. No one was injured during the incident.



More than 300 passengers were affected after a flight was aborted due to a mechanical error on Friday night at the Melbourne-Orlando International Airport in Florida.

Numerous first responders were seen on the runway rushing to the scene of the incident. However, officials said no one was injured.

Flight veers off taxiway, landing gear collapses

What we know:

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said the crew of TUI Airways Flight 601 aborted takeoff at the Melbourne-Orlando International Airport in Florida around 11:10 p.m. on Friday, April 18.

FAA officials said the Boeing 787 veered off a taxiway after exiting the runway, causing the right main landing gear to collapse. An alarm in the cockpit then went off.

Melbourne Mayor Paul Alfrey said an alarm went off in the plane's cockpit after a landing gear went into the grass. (Credit: Melbourne Mayor Paul Alfrey)

Melbourne Mayor Paul Alfrey said 350 passengers were bused to the terminal and transported to hotels.

Authorities said the flight was headed to Birmingham, England.

What they're saying:

"I want to commend our airport team and first responders for working late into the night during this incident," Alfrey said. "Any incident on a plane is stressful, and our airport team showed why they are among the best in the aviation field!"

More than 300 passengers were affected after a flight was aborted due to a mechanical error on Friday night at the Melbourne-Orlando International Airport. (Credit: Melbourne Mayor Paul Alfrey)

What's next:

The FAA says they are continuing to investigate the incident.

