Fliers on Brevard County doors warn residents of dangerous drinking water

Environmental advocates in Brevard County are holding a virtual public meeting this week to address messages posted around neighborhoods, warning people about Polyfluorinated Substances, (PFAS).

PFAS are also nicknamed "forever chemicals" that have been tied to cancer. The goal of the meeting is to warn people about where they have been found in local drinking water.

The University of Florida and a local non-profit called Fight for Zero have been collecting samples for years. Researchers said they are worried about these forever chemicals accumulating in people's bodies because of contaminants in the Indian River Lagoon. They are placing the hangers on doors, so people can be aware of the potential danger.

"I think that they should care the most because of our children and their future and how it can impact children if they’re drinking because they’re the most susceptible to these environmental exposures. They’re small. They drink more for their age, this stuff builds up in their body," Stel Bailey, Fight for Zero's executive director. "It doesn’t leave your body for years, so it could be a low amount, but as you drink it, every single time, it’s building up in your body."

The meeting will be on Zoom and is happening this Thursday at 5:30 p.m. To watch this live stream, visit Fight for Zero's social media pages or visit www.fight4zero.org/ufproject