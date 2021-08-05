Flagler’s top doctor thankful for vaccine after ‘breakthrough case’ diagnosis

The administrator of the Florida Department of Health in Flagler County is doing OK after catching COVID-19.

As the county’s top doctor, Bob Snyder has been instrumental in helping guide the community through the pandemic and got vaccinated back in January.

Therefore, the fact that he got COVID-19 means he is a breakthrough case.

"Representative of one percent of people who are vaccinated who had a break-through case," he said.

He tells FOX 35 News his symptoms were mild, mostly fatigue. He credits the vaccine and an antibody infusion for a quick rebound.

"And within 48 hours I was back 100 percent," he said.



He believes he’s an example the vaccine works, protecting him from hospitalization, severe sickness, or worse.

Because right now, he says, the numbers are not looking good.



He tells FOX 35 News Flagler County was seeing about five cases per day just 8 weeks ago, now he says that number is 80-100 cases per day.

"This is a wake-up call to do the right thing and just help protect the rest of us in addition to yourself," he said.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.