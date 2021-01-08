Flagler sheriff announces two arrests after extensive, months-long manhunt

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office has arrested two men in a murder case that Sheriff Rick Staly described as the most extensive investigation in the modern history of his office.

Caught on camera: a shocking surveillance video in which a man fires 16 shots at a car and takes off. In the car were two men, a driver who was shot and wounded, and 25-year-old Deon O’Neal Jenkins, who died at the scene.

"The gunshots awakened people at their homes even several miles away," explained Sheriff Staly.

Staly said the brutal killing kicked-off a 15-month-long manhunt involving 2,000 hours of law enforcement investigation.

"To the family," Staly said at a news conference, "we never stopped working to obtain justice for your son, your brother, for closure for you."

Staly announced two arrests in the case: 26-year-old Marcus Avery Chamblin for the shooting, and 26-year-old Derrius Braxton Bauer, driving a getaway car. Staly said they crisscrossed the country, to Virginia, California, and back after the shooting.

"Our detectives, with the assistance of our CSI team and our newly-created digital forensics unit, our real-time crime center, the FBI, FDLE, were able to connect the dots of what started out as a true murder-mystery," Staly said.

Officers arrested Chamblin in prison where he was already being held for probation violation, and just days away from release. They put the cuffs on Bauer in Jacksonville.

"We do not believe this was a random crime," Staly said, "but instead a targeted hit, we've learned that the victim and the shooter's accomplice were familiar with each other."

Staly said both men were being held without bond and would be sent back to Flagler County to face these new charges.

