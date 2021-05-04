Flagler County traffic stop turns into two-county pursuit

article

A man is facing a string of charges after investigators say he led deputies on a two-county pursuit Monday afternoon.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said it all started when a deputy pulled over a silver car on West 100 in Bunnell accused of going 95 MPH.

Investigators said the passenger, later identified as Serone Bell, pulled a gun on the driver and forced him to get out before taking off with the car.

"Hey, he’s got a gun, sir. He got a gun," the driver says as he gets out of the car.

This takes deputies on a pursuit through US-1, I-95, LPGA, Williamson and eventually onto International Speedway Boulevard in Daytona Beach.

"He was very aggressively driving at speeds over 100 mph. And, it’s just a miracle that he didn’t kill an innocent citizen," Sheriff Staly said.

Deputies tailed the car as it pulled into the Rooms To Go. The suspect jumped out of the moving car, which drifted into two parked cars, and ran toward the road.

Bell was taken down by a taser gun. He is facing several charges, including carjacking, aggravated assault and drug possession.

Sheriff Staly said there was an AR-15 style rifle in the car with a loaded 60-round magazine.

"He left it in the vehicle, fortunately, or this probably would have had a very different outcome," he said.

Sheriff Staly said during the initial traffic stop, deputies saw multiple baggies being thrown from the passenger window.

"He had enough fentanyl to potentially kill 20,000 people," he said.

Bell is being held at the Volusia County Jail without bond.