I-95 reopens in Flagler County after deputies respond to emergency on Palm Coast overpass

Interstate 95 was closed in both directions early Monday afternoon in Flagler County while deputies responded to an emergency near Palm Coast.

With the assistance of the Palm Coast Fire Department and the Florida Highway Patrol, the Flagler County Sheriff's Office shut down all lanes of I-95 while crews attempted a rescue on an overpass.

An individual was safely transported from the scene for further medical evaluation and the roadway was later reopened.

